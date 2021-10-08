The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNC stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

