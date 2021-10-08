The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 82,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

