The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Up 17.8% in September

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 17,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $345.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

