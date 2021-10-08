The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th.

The Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

