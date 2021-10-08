The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for about 1.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Southern by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Southern by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in The Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 87,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.51. 53,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,004. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

