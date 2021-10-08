Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $120.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.