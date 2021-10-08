Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$160.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.14.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$142.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$70.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.54. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$99.11 and a 1 year high of C$152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.0199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

