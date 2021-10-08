Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,144. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

