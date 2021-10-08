Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading Up 0.3%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 22,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THBRF)

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

