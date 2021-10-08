Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 850,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $438.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

