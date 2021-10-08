Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $12.00 at CIBC

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Tilray has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

