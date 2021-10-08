Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Up 2%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 4,805,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 941,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Tlou Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.92 and a current ratio of 14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.