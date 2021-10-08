TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$134.98. 10,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,457. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.94. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.1899994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

