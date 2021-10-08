TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Cap of $504,744.51

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $504,744.51 and approximately $4,537.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

