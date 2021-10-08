Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,109 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $70,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.63. 5,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.78. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.53 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

