Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 52,945 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $62,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 32.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 91.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

