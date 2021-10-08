Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 77,757 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $93,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.