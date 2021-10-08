Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,545. The firm has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

