Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $14.90. Torrid shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1,218 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Get Torrid alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.