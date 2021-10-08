Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading Up 5.6%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 1,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

