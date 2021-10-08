Totally (LON:TLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Totally (LON:TLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TLY opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.46) on Friday. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The company has a market capitalization of £64.52 million and a PE ratio of 177.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

