TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) & Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Head to Head Comparison

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.71%. TowneBank has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp N/A N/A N/A TowneBank 27.16% 11.74% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 5.14 $35.93 million N/A N/A TowneBank $744.35 million 3.12 $145.54 million $2.01 15.92

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TowneBank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TowneBank beats Five Star Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

