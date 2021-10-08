TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 404503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

