Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,462 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,540% compared to the average daily volume of 272 put options.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

