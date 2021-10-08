Tranchess (CHESS) Market Capitalization Tops $71.43 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00004864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $71.43 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,912,154 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

