Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 61.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 241.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 312.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,534 shares of company stock worth $301,507,450. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $320.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion and a PE ratio of -104.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

