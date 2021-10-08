Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

