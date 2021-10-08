Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

