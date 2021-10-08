Trexquant Investment LP Buys 3,888 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

