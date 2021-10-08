Trexquant Investment LP Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

