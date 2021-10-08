Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,228,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.04. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

