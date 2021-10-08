Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 11,762 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Amdocs by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,670,000 after buying an additional 325,195 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

