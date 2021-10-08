Trexquant Investment LP Sells 20,114 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,114 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of OLLI opened at $62.45 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

