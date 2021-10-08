Trexquant Investment LP Sells 69,235 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,235 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 35,339 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

