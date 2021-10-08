Trexquant Investment LP Takes $780,000 Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,107,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

