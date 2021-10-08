Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,608,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in iQIYI by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,786,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3,486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after buying an additional 1,777,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

