Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

TOLWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.51.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

