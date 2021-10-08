Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.10

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.06, with a volume of 336219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.66.

The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

