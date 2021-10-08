TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TNET opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,230. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

