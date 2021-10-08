Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $602.06

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.06 ($7.87) and traded as high as GBX 604 ($7.89). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 604 ($7.89), with a volume of 51,405 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £283.10 million and a P/E ratio of 54.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

