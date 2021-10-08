TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 439,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $31.23. 998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,939. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after purchasing an additional 233,643 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TrueBlue by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.