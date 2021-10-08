TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 439,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $31.23. 998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,939. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $30.50.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
