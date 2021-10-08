TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

