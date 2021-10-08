Truist Increases Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $55.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price upped by Truist from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NYSE CPE opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,780,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

