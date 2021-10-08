Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $31.40 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

