Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

