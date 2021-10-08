TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.