TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

MEDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRxADE HEALTH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

MEDS opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

