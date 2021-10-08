Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

Shares of TNP stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.