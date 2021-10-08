TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.64. TSS shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 11,551 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.92%.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

