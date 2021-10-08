Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $874.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.